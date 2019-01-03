The Latest: Powerful Chicago alderman appears in court

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on attempted extortion charges against Chicago Alderman Ed Burke (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

A judge told an influential Chicago alderman at his initial hearing that one condition of his release is that he get rid of 23 guns at his offices and others at his home.

Ed Burke appeared at in Chicago federal court Thursday afternoon in a trademark pinstriped suit, pink tie and pocket square. The 75-year-old Democrat had surrendered to authorities earlier. He is also required to turn in his passport.

U.S. Magistrate Sheila Finnegan asked Burke if he understood the charge against him. He answered, "Yes, your honor."

Burke is accused of trying to shake down a fast-food restaurant chain seeking city remodeling permits. He is widely considered one of the most powerful aldermen in Chicago history.

Charges were filed in a complaint on Wednesday but only unsealed Thursday. A grand jury could still hand down a formal indictment later.

___

1:04 p.m.

One of the most powerful City Council members in Chicago history has been charged in a federal criminal complaint with attempted extortion for "corruptly soliciting business" for his private law firm.

If convicted, Alderman Ed Burke could face up to 20 years in prison. The charge unsealed Thursday follow November raids of the Democrat's offices at City Hall and in his Southwest Side ward.

Burke's law firm represented the high-rise tower that bears President Donald Trump's name. There's no indication the case is at all tied to his firm's work for Trump.

The 75-year-old is one of the last of the old Chicago machine politicians. He's been on the council for 50 years and has chaired its finance committee for the last three decades.