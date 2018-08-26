The Latest: Police say Albuquerque airport lockdown lifted

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on a suicidal man causing a lockdown at an Albuquerque airport (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Authorities say a lockdown at Albuquerque's largest airport has been lifted after police arrested a suicidal man in the main terminal.

They say the man initially got on a flight Sunday morning at Albuquerque International Sunport and was asked to disembark the plane after becoming disruptive.

While in the process of getting on another flight, police say the man went to kiosk in the terminal, grabbed a mug and broke it and then started using it as a weapon to hurt himself.

Police spokesman Simon Drobik says crisis intervention team officers talked to man and he surrendered to officers about 11 a.m.

His name hasn't been released yet.

All incoming flights to the airport had been diverted and incoming flights canceled because of the situation.

Police say the airport was in the process of opening back up.

____

10 a.m.

Albuquerque's largest airport is on lockdown as police try to take a reported suicidal man into custody in the main terminal.

Authorities say all incoming flights to Albuquerque International Sunport were being diverted and incoming flights canceled because of the situation Sunday.

Police spokesman Simon Drobik says crisis intervention team officers are working to arrest the unidentified man.

Drobik says the man "has harmed himself inside the main terminal," but didn't immediately release any details.

Sunport is a public airport located 3 miles (5 kilometers) southeast of downtown Albuquerque.

It's the largest commercial airport in New Mexico and serves Albuquerque and Santa Fe.