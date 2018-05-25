The Latest: Rants about demonic possession linked to shooter

Now Playing:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at a restaurant in Oklahoma City (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

Police say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of opening fire at a lake-side restaurant in Oklahoma City.

Police spokeswoman Megan Morgan said Friday police believe the Facebook page is that of 28-year-old Alexander Tilghman, who was shot dead by two bystanders after Thursday night's shooting.

The page uses the same selfie profile photo as a YouTube channel where a man describes demons possessing his TV and being surrounded by computers. He calmly begs for help from "a real human," saying he's suicidal, lonely and "really losing it."

The director of the LGBT rights group Freedom Oklahoma, Troy Stevenson, says Tilghman also is the same man who distributed flyers across the city this year warning of demons taking over people's bodies.

Police say investigators are looking into the possibility that Tilghman suffered from a mental illness.

















Photo: Sarah Phipps, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Image 1 of 5 Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and opened fire, wounding two customers, before being shot dead by a handgun-carrying civilian in the parking lot, police said. (Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP) less Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner ... more Photo: Sarah Phipps, AP Image 2 of 5 Jennifer Stong hugs Tasha Hunt outside the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Stong was inside the restaurant when the shooting occurred. (Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP) less Jennifer Stong hugs Tasha Hunt outside the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Stong was inside the restaurant when the shooting occurred. (Bryan ... more Photo: Bryan Terry, AP Image 3 of 5 Police and emergency personnel surround the scene of a shooting at Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and opened fire, wounding two customers, before being shot dead by a handgun-carrying civilian in the parking lot, police said. (Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP) less Police and emergency personnel surround the scene of a shooting at Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour ... more Photo: Bryan Terry, AP Image 4 of 5 Police and emergency personnel surround the scene of a shooting at Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and opened fire, wounding two customers, before being shot dead by a handgun-carrying civilian in the parking lot, police said. (Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP) less Police and emergency personnel surround the scene of a shooting at Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour ... more Photo: Bryan Terry, AP Image 5 of 5 Authorities work the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and opened fire, wounding two customers, before being shot dead by a handgun-carrying civilian in the parking lot, police said. (Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP) less Authorities work the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ... more Photo: Sarah Phipps, AP The Latest: Rants about demonic possession linked to shooter 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

___

4:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City police say a man suspected of opening fire at a crowded lake-side restaurant before being shot dead by two bystanders was arrested once as a juvenile.

Police Capt. Bo Mathews said Friday that 28-year-old Alexander Tilghman had no other criminal record outside the 2003 arrest for domestic assault and battery.

A police report indicates Tilghman was 13 when he was arrested after he punched his mother several times in a dispute over a vacuum cleaner.

Mathews says Tilghman opened fire inside the Louie's On The Lake restaurant late Thursday. A woman and two girls were shot but survived. Police say they were in good condition Friday.

Tilghman was shot dead by two bystanders outside the restaurant.

___

1:30 p.m.

The man suspected of shooting three people inside an Oklahoma City restaurant before being fatally shot was licensed as an armed security guard.

Gerald Konkler with the Oklahoma Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training says 28-year-old Alexander Tilghman held an active license as an armed guard.

Konkler declined further comment, citing state privacy laws.

Oklahoma City police say Tilghman opened fire inside a local restaurant late Thursday, shooting and wounding a woman and two girls. He was later shot dead by two bystanders outside.

Police on Friday said the shooting appeared to be random but noted that Tilghman drove to the restaurant and wore protective gear for his ears and eyes. A police spokesman says it "looked like his mind was made up that he was going to discharge his firearm once he got there."

___

12:15 p.m.

Police say the man suspected of shooting three people inside an Oklahoma City restaurant had no criminal record or obvious connection to the victims or the restaurant.

Police say 28-year-old Alexander Tilghman opened fire inside Louie's On The Lake late Thursday, shooting and wounding a woman and two girls. Tilghman was later shot dead by two bystanders outside.

Oklahoma City Police Capt. Bo Mathews said during a news conference Friday that Tilghman's only interaction with local police was in 2003, during a domestic assault and battery when Tilghman was 13.

Mathews says the shooting appeared to be random, but noted that Tilghman drove to the restaurant and wore protective gear for his ears and eyes. Mathews says it "looked like his mind was made up that he was going to discharge his firearm once he got there."

___

10:15 a.m.

The National Rifle Association says it hopes a restaurant shooting in Oklahoma City in which the alleged shooter was shot dead by two armed citizens serves as a "wake-up call" for the state's Republican governor.

The NRA said in a tweet Friday that the shootings Thursday evening were an example of "how the best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun."

The NRA has been critical of Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin for vetoing a so-called constitutional carry bill that would have allowed adults to carry firearms without a license or training.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says two armed citizens shot and killed the alleged gunman after he emerged from a restaurant where at least three people were injured by gunfire.

___

10 a.m.

Police say three people were shot and wounded at an Oklahoma City restaurant and another man was injured while fleeing before the gunman was fatally shot by two armed citizens.

Police released a statement Friday saying 28-year-old Alexander Tilghman opened fire inside Louie's On The Lake on Thursday evening. A possible motive hasn't been released.

Police say the three people wounded by gunfire are a 39-year-old woman and two juvenile girls. An unnamed man fell and broke his arm while fleeing. All four are reported in good condition.

Police say Tilghman was then shot dead outside the restaurant by two citizens: Juan Carlos Nazario and Bryan Wittle.

The Hal Smith Restaurant Group owns the restaurant. The company says in a statement that the restaurant will be closed Friday and counselors will be available to employees and customers as needed.

___

This item has been corrected to show that one of the citizens who shot the suspected gunman is named Juan Carlos Nazario, not Carlos Nazario.

___

12 a.m.

Police say a man armed with a pistol walked into an Oklahoma City restaurant at the dinner hour and opened fire, wounding two customers, before being shot dead by a handgun-carrying civilian in the parking lot.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Louie's On The Lake, a restaurant on Lake Hefner.

Police Capt. Bo Matthews says a woman and a female juvenile were undergoing surgery for gunshot wounds but apparently "are going to survive." A man suffered a broken arm while trying to escape the shooting.

Authorities have not identified the injured patrons. Matthews says the dead suspect's identity also was not immediately known.

Matthews says police "have no reason to believe this is a terrorist type of incident." The motive was unclear otherwise.