The Latest: Police investigate fatal Big Island fire
PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) — The Latest on a fatal Big Island fire (all times local):
3 p.m.
Police are investigating a fatal Big Island fire.
Firefighters found a dead body while cleaning up after the early Friday Pahoa blaze.
Police say the body was in a small detached studio that was engulfed in flames.
The identity of the victim and cause of the fire are still under investigation. An autopsy will be conducted.
Firefighters estimate $180,000 in damage.
___
9:20 a.m.
Big Island firefighters cleaning up a Pahoa structure fire have found a dead body.
Firefighters say they extinguished early Friday's blaze at a one-story structure and were mopping up when they discovered the fatality.
Firefighters estimate $180,000 in damage.
No additional details were immediately available.