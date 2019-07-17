The Latest: Police: Man fatally shot during holdup attempt

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on a homicide at a Phoenix convenience store (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

Phoenix police say a 19-year-old man fatally shot a knife-wielding robber attempting to steal his car at a gas pump outside a convenience store early Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Vince Lewis said the victim told police that he retrieved his handgun and shot the robber after the robber displayed a knife and demanded the victim's vehicle.

According to Lewis, a female whose age wasn't known had attempted to divert the victim's attention while the robber approached and then ran away after the victim shot the robber.

Lewis says the victim then entered the store to report that had happened and waited for police.

No identities were released.

---

8:30 a.m.

Phoenix police are investigating a homicide at a convenience market but they're not yet saying what happened and who was involved.

A Police Department spokesman, Sgt. Vince Lewis, responded to a request for information by saying only that police are conducting a homicide investigation and, in a possible reference to a suspect or suspects, said "nobody is outstanding."

The incident occurred at a convenience store at South 24th Street and East Baseline Road where news video showed a black screen erected around gasoline pumps.