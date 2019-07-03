The Latest: Phoenix officials seek answers post-police flap

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on proposed changes to the Phoenix Police Department after an outcry over a videotaped encounter (all times local):

5:40 p.m.

Phoenix City councilmembers have agreed to look into buying a software program to identify police officers with problems that could affect their performance as leaders seek ways to ease surging distrust of law enforcement.

The council also voted to request a list of firms to conduct a public opinion poll of community attitudes toward the police.

The moves Tuesday came as the city grapples with the national outcry sparked by a videotaped encounter between officers and a black family.

City leaders are also discussing creation of a civilian review committee and have sped up the rollout of body-worn cameras.

The couple last month filed a $10 million claim against the city after video showed officers pointing guns and yelling obscenities at them. They say their young daughter took a doll from a store.

9 a.m.

City officials are reviewing options for an independent body to oversee police after a videotaped encounter between Phoenix officers and a black family sparked a national outcry.

The Phoenix City Council Tuesday afternoon is holding a policy meeting to discuss options for some kind of civilian review of the police force.

Police agencies in many large U.S. cities have such committees, but the creation of one in Phoenix has long been opposed by the city's powerful police union.

Community members have called for a civilian review committee amid the recent outcry.

