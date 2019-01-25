The Latest: Arizona agency to probe if other nurses at fault

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on a Phoenix care facility where an incapacitated woman was raped and gave birth (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

The Arizona State Board of Nursing is investigating whether other nurses working at a long-term care facility where an incapacitated woman was raped and later gave birth need to be held accountable.

President Randy Quinn said at a meeting Friday that the board will take immediate action if evidence points to other nurses failing to act.

The board formally announced that 36-year-old Nathan Sutherland, a licensed practical nurse accused of sexually assaulting and impregnating a patient at a Phoenix facility, voluntarily surrendered his license in response to their complaint.

Sutherland was arrested Wednesday on one count each of sexual assault and vulnerable adult abuse.

Phoenix police say his DNA matches the DNA of the baby boy born Dec. 29.

1:30 p.m.

The board of directors of a Phoenix long-term care facility where a nurse is accused of raping an incapacitated woman who later gave birth says it's taken aggressive measures to improve patient care and safety.

Hacienda HealthCare's board released a statement Friday in response to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey tweeting that state agencies are looking into removing board members.

The board says it has followed a state request to have an outside team manage the facility and that they should be in place by next week.

Ducey's outrage came a day after The Arizona Republic reported that Hacienda's former CEO had a history of facing sexual misconduct allegations from employees.

The CEO was disciplined but ultimately allowed to keep his job. He resigned Jan. 7 after reports surfaced that a 29-year-old patient gave birth last month.

12 p.m.

Arizona's governor is looking into whether the state can remove the board of directors of a long-term care facility where a nurse is accused of raping an incapacitated woman who later gave birth.

In a flurry of tweets Friday, Gov. Doug Ducey called for Hacienda HealthCare's board to be fired.

His tweets come a day after The Arizona Republic reported that Hacienda's former CEO had a history of facing sexual misconduct allegations from employees.

CEO Bill Timmons was disciplined but ultimately allowed to keep his job. Simmons resigned Jan. 7 after reports surfaced that a 29-year-old patient gave birth last month.

Police arrested 36-year-old Nathan Sutherland on Wednesday. An online database shows Sutherland has since voluntarily surrendered his nursing license.

Hacienda officials didn't immediately return a request for comment.