The Latest: Park owner: Suspect didn't attract attention

Police vehicles are seen in the backside of RJR Maintenance and Management, a property management company, Monday, April 1, 2019, Mandan, N.D. Authorities say police responding to a medical call at the North Dakota business have found "several" bodies. The Mandan Police Department issued a three-sentence news release confirming that officers had found "several people who were deceased inside" the business in the city of about 22,000 just across the Missouri River west of Bismarck.

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — The Latest on bodies found at a business in Mandan, North Dakota (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

The owner of a mobile home park where a man arrested in the slayings four people in North Dakota lived says the suspect "never attracted any attention."

Forty-four-year-old Chad Isaak is due in court Friday, a day after his arrest on suspicion of killing the business owner and three employees at the business that managed the mobile home park. Police say he shot and stabbed the victims, but they don't yet have a motive for the slayings.

Rolf Eggers says he bought the mobile home park in Washburn last fall and Isaak "came with the park." Eggers says that he didn't know Isaak. He says neighbors never complained about him.

The mobile home park is in Washburn, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) from the Mandan management company, RJR Maintenance and Management.

Eggers says he hasn't been contacted by law enforcement.

9:25 a.m.

A chiropractor suspected of killing four people at a property management business in North Dakota is due in court.

Forty-four-year-old Chad Isaak is jailed after his arrest Thursday on suspicion of killing the business owner and three employees in Mandan. Authorities say he shot and stabbed the victims.

Mandan Police Chief Jason Ziegler said authorities do not yet have a motive, but that Isaak lived on property managed by the company, RJR Maintenance and Management. Police found the bodies on Monday.

Isaak was expected to appear in court Friday afternoon. He's not yet been formally charged.

He lives in Washburn, which is 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Mandan.