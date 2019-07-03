The Latest: Ohio suspect won't fight return from Connecticut

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Latest on the arrest of man in the slayings of four family members in Ohio (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

A man arrested in Connecticut in connection with the killings of four people in suburban Cincinnati has agreed not to fight extradition back to Ohio.

Gurpreet Singh appeared Wednesday in New Haven Superior Court, where a judge ordered him detained without bail. A message seeking comment was left for a public defender who briefly represented Singh.

It wasn't immediately clear when Singh would be brought to Ohio.

Police in Branford, Connecticut, said they arrested Singh without incident Tuesday afternoon in a Walmart store parking lot after acting on information from West Chester, Ohio, police.

The four victims who included Singh's wife were fatally shot April 28 in an apartment home.

___

9:08 a.m.

The relatives of four people slain in a suburban community in Ohio say in a statement they are praying for the conviction of the man arrested on murder charges .

Ajaib Singh identified himself as brother of two of the victims and said Wednesday the family was thankful for the efforts of West Chester police, other law enforcement agencies and to the Sikh community of the Cincinnati region.

The relatives released the statement following Tuesday's arrest in Connecticut of 37-year-old Gurpreet Singh. He was the husband of one of the victims, and son-in-law of her parents, who were also fatally shot with her aunt.

The four were fatally shot April 28 in an apartment home. Police say the suspect called 911 to say he had found them dead. It's not clear whether the suspect has an attorney.