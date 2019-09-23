The Latest: Off-duty officer shoots self in confrontation

SAN MARINO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a confrontation between two off-duty officers that ended with a shooting (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Southern California authorities are investigating how an off-duty police officer ended up with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after an encounter on the road with an off-duty sheriff's deputy.

The San Marino Police Department initially said the driver of a Subaru had shot himself after a road rage incident involving the driver of a Mercedes Sunday evening.

Now the department says it wasn't a case of road rage. Officials say the man in the Mercedes, an off-duty Los Angeles County deputy, pulled along the Subaru to ask the driver to stop speeding.

The Subaru driver, an off-duty Alhambra officer, said he thought the Mercedes driver was speeding and driving aggressively. Officials say the Subaru driver feared for his safety and pulled his gun, accidentally shooting himself once.

Authorities say the two men didn't know each other.

___

10 a.m.

Southern California authorities are investigating a confrontation between two motorists that ended with one driver shooting himself.

San Marino police tell the Southern California News Group the incident occurred Sunday morning.

Police say the driver of a Mercedes-Benz pulled alongside a Subaru that was moving erratically and asked its driver to roll down a window.

At some point the Subaru driver shot himself once in the torso. He was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

Identities have not been released.