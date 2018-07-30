The Latest: Nebraska coach finds some items reported stolen













Photo: Nati Harnik, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Image 1 of 4 FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2017, file photo, Nebraska NCAA college football head coach Scott Frost listens to a question during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb. Frost has had an estimated $165,000 in memorabilia taken from his home in Lincoln over the weekend. Lincoln police Capt. Jeri Roeder said two Nebraska championship rings, 10 Oregon championship rings, two Central Florida championship rings, five pairs of Air Jordan shoes and a gaming console are missing. less FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2017, file photo, Nebraska NCAA college football head coach Scott Frost listens to a question during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb. Frost has had an estimated $165,000 in memorabilia ... more Photo: Nati Harnik, AP Image 2 of 4 The home of Nebraska NCAA college football head coach Scott Frost is seen in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, July 30, 2018. Frost has had an estimated $165,000 in memorabilia taken from his home over the weekend. Lincoln police Capt. Jeri Roeder said two Nebraska championship rings, 10 Oregon championship rings, two Central Florida championship rings, five pairs of Air Jordan shoes and a gaming console are missing. less The home of Nebraska NCAA college football head coach Scott Frost is seen in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, July 30, 2018. Frost has had an estimated $165,000 in memorabilia taken from his home over the weekend. ... more Photo: Nati Harnik, AP Image 3 of 4 The home of Nebraska NCAA college football head coach Scott Frost is seen in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, July 30, 2018. Frost has had an estimated $165,000 in memorabilia taken from his home in Lincoln over the weekend. Lincoln police Capt. Jeri Roeder said two Nebraska championship rings, 10 Oregon championship rings, two Central Florida championship rings, five pairs of Air Jordan shoes and a gaming console are missing. less The home of Nebraska NCAA college football head coach Scott Frost is seen in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, July 30, 2018. Frost has had an estimated $165,000 in memorabilia taken from his home in Lincoln over the ... more Photo: Nati Harnik, AP Image 4 of 4 FILE- In this Dec. 3, 2017, file photo, Nebraska NCAA college football head coach Scott Frost listens to a question during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb. Frost has had an estimated $165,000 in memorabilia taken from his home in Lincoln over the weekend. Lincoln police Capt. Jeri Roeder said two Nebraska championship rings, 10 Oregon championship rings, two Central Florida championship rings, five pairs of Air Jordan shoes and a gaming console are missing. less FILE- In this Dec. 3, 2017, file photo, Nebraska NCAA college football head coach Scott Frost listens to a question during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb. Frost has had an estimated $165,000 in memorabilia ... more Photo: Nati Harnik, AP The Latest: Nebraska coach finds some items reported stolen 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Latest on the theft of memorabilia from the home of Nebraska coach Scott Frost (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

Scott Frost's championship rings and other items reported stolen from his home have been found.

Police say the new Nebraska coach located them in his garage Monday.

Frost had reported Sunday night that burglars entered an unlocked garage door over the weekend and stole memorabilia originally estimated at more than $100,000.

Frost and his family don't live in the home yet because it is under renovation. The theft occurred between Friday at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, according to a police report.

Originally reported missing were two Nebraska championship rings, 10 Oregon championship rings, two Central Florida championship rings, five pairs of Air Jordan shoes, football helmets and a gaming console. Also, a gun safe electronic keypad was ripped off.

Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said Monday night that Frost found all of his championship rings, the gaming console and one Central Florida football helmet.

Still missing were the shoes, five other football helmets and photographs.

___

4:00 p.m.

Burglars entered the unlocked garage at the home of new Nebraska football coach Scott Frost over the weekend and stole memorabilia originally estimated at more than $100,000.

The theft at Frost's southwest Lincoln home occurred between Friday at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Lincoln Police Capt. Danny Reitan said. Frost and his family don't live in the home yet because it is under renovation. Reitan said he didn't know whether Frost was in Lincoln over the weekend.

Originally reported missing were two Nebraska championship rings, 10 Oregon championship rings, two Central Florida championship rings, five pairs of Air Jordan shoes, football helmets and a gaming console. Also, a gun safe electronic keypad was ripped off.

Frost said in a statement that what occurred is "disappointing and discouraging."