The Latest: Mom accused of killing daughter had been cleared

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the allegations that a mother drowned her 4-year-old daughter in a Florida river (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

A Florida sheriff's office says it recently investigated a mother accused of drowning her 4-year-old daughter in a river, but found no signs of abuse.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office issued a statement Friday saying in June and July it investigated 26-year-old Shakayla Denson's treatment of her daughter, Je'Hyrah Daniels, but found no signs of maltreatment, abuse, or neglect. The case was closed Tuesday.

Tampa police say Denson drove Je'Hyrah Daniels in a stolen car Thursday to the Hillsborough River, waded in with the girl, pushed her into the current and walked away.

Divers found the unconscious girl 30 minutes later. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

A judge Friday ordered Daniels held without bail on a first-degree murder charge.

___

10:15 a.m.

A woman accused of throwing her 4-year-old daughter into a Florida river to drown has been denied bail on first-degree murder charges.

News outlets report 26-year-old Shakayla Denson was denied bail Friday during her first court appearance.

Tampa police say Denson drove Je'Hyrah Daniels in a stolen car Thursday to the Hillsborough River, waded in with the girl, tossed her into the water, and walked away.

Authorities found the unconscious girl 30 minutes later. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police found Denson walking nearby and arrested her. She is also charged with child abuse and auto theft.

In 2015, police say a man threw his 5-year-old daughter to her death off the Skyway Bridge in St. Petersburg. John Jonchuck Jr. is set for trial next month.