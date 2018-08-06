The Latest: Missing Georgia boy last seen in Alabama

















TAOS, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on 11 children found living in a filthy makeshift compound in New Mexico (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

Police reports show that a Georgia boy missing after authorities raided a New Mexico compound over the weekend was last seen in Alabama in December.

Police say the child was reported missing in Clayton County south of Atlanta on Dec. 10.

The boy's mother told police he left with his father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, for a trip to a park and never returned. The boy was 3 at the time.

Clayton County police say in a missing persons bulletin that Wahhaj and the child were last seen Dec. 13 in Alabama, traveling with five other children and two adults.

Authorities have arrested Wahhaj, another man, and three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found living in filth in a makeshift compound in New Mexico.

9:30 a.m.

Authorities say they've arrested three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found living in filth in a makeshift compound in rural northern New Mexico.

Taos County, New Mexico, Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said Monday that the women and two men who were arrested over the weekend face charges of child abuse.

He says 35-year-old Jany Leveille, 38-year-old Hujrah Wahhaj and 35-year-old Subhannah Wahha were arrested without incident in the town of Taos and booked into jail.

The children ranging in age from 1 to 15 were removed from the compound in the small community of Amalia near the Colorado border. They were turned over to state child-welfare workers.

Hogrefe says police still are looking for 4-year-old AG Wahhaj, reported missing from Georgia's Clayton County. His birthday is Monday.