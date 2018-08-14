The Latest: Laptops Sean Young accused of stealing returned

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018 file photo, actress Sean Young attends the premiere of TNT's "The Alienist" in New York. Police say Young is still under investigation in New York on suspicion she stole two laptops belonging to a production company that fired her from a new film she was directing. A New York Police Department spokeswoman said on Monday, Aug. 13, that no charges have been filed. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on laptops actress Sean Young is accused of stealing (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

Two laptops actress Sean Young was accused of stealing from a movie production company that had fired her were returned Tuesday after the new director urged her to "please turn yourself in to the police, who are looking for you."

The two laptops producers said she stole from a New York studio of the "Charlie Boy" movie suddenly appeared at her Manhattan attorney's office.

The 58-year-old star of the 1982 movie "Blade Runner" told the New York Daily News that producers had attempted a publicity stunt for their film via the media brouhaha over the missing laptops.

Timothy Hines, who took over from Young as director, walked out of the midtown Manhattan office with the laptops containing production plans he called "irreplaceable."

___

1:45 p.m.

Actress Sean Young says the producers of a movie from which she was fired are attempting a publicity stunt by accusing her of stealing two laptops.

The 58-year-old star of the 1982 movie "Blade Runner" told the New York Daily News the producers are trying to promote their "Charlie Boy" movie by claiming she stole the laptops with production software.

Young says she entered a building in Queens last Thursday to retrieve her belongings and mistakenly took production computers instead of her own.

Police are investigating.

Timothy Hines, who took over as director, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Young is the one creating the publicity stunt. He had a message for her: "Sean Young, please turn yourself in to police."