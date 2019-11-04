The Latest: Kellen Winslow Jr. takes plea deal in rape case

VISTA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the rape case against former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. (all times local):

2:19 p.m.

Former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. has pleaded guilty to raping an unconscious teen and sexual battery involving a 54-year-old hitchhiker.

Winslow entered his plea Monday as he was about to be retried on two rape allegations in San Diego County Superior Court in the city of Vista.

In exchange for his plea, the court agreed to sentence him to between 12 and 18 years in prison. He had faced life if convicted of rape on multiple counts in the retrial.

In June, a jury found him guilty of raping a homeless woman in Encinitas, north of San Diego. Jurors also convicted him of two misdemeanors — indecent exposure and a lewd act in public — involving two other women.

But that jury failed to agree on other charges, including the alleged rape of the hitchhiker and the rape of the unconscious teen in 2003.

Under the plea deal, the attack on the hitchhiker was reduced to sexual battery.

___

8:15 p.m.

Former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. is heading back to court five months after being convicted of raping a homeless woman to be retried on rape charges involving other women.

Opening statements are scheduled for Monday in San Diego County Superior Court in Vista, north of San Diego.

The jury in June found him guilty of the attack last year on the homeless woman in his picturesque beach community of Encinitas, north of San Diego. Jurors also convicted him of two misdemeanors — indecent exposure and a lewd act in public — involving two other women.

But jurors failed to agree on other charges, including the rapes of a 54-year-old hitchhiker and an unconscious teen in 2003.

The 36-year-old former tight end pleaded not guilty to the charges.