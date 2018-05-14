The Latest: Suspect in serial killings isn't in wheelchair

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a court hearing for the suspect in the Golden State Killer case (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

The 72-year-old former police officer accused of being a notorious California serial killer is no longer using a wheelchair during court hearings.

Joseph DeAngelo appeared Monday in a barred cage in a courtroom inside a Sacramento County jail. The barred-off area is typically used for defendants who are in jail.

DeAngelo had previously been outside the cage but handcuffed to a wheelchair next to his public defender.

His court appearance was brief and no significant action was taken. He has not yet entered a plea.

Authorities allege DeAngelo is the so-called Golden State Killer responsible for 12 slayings and nearly 50 rapes in the 1970s and '80s.

___

10 a.m.

A decision hasn't been made on whether details about warrants used to arrest the suspected Golden State Killer will be made public.

A court hearing on the matter has been rescheduled for May 29.

News outlets including The Associated Press want to unseal the records.

Attorneys for suspect Joseph DeAngelo say they should remain shielded because releasing the details publicly could taint potential jurors and witnesses.

Authorities allege the 72-year-old DeAngelo is the notorious California serial killer responsible for at least 12 murders and roughly 50 rapes in the 1970s and '80s.

In addition to searching DeAngelo's home, prosecutors have also obtained warrants for his cellphone and computer.

___

12 a.m.

A judge is considering whether to make public search and arrest warrants for a man who authorities call one of California's most elusive serial killers.

Joseph James DeAngelo is due back in court Monday for a routine hearing, while lawyers battle over unsealing records preceding the arrest of the 72-year-old former police officer.

Authorities allege he is the serial rapist and so-called Golden State Killer responsible for 12 slayings and nearly 50 rapes in the 1970s and '80s.

The Associated Press and several other news organizations are asking Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Michael Sweet to unseal the warrants.

DeAngelo's attorney, Diane Howard, is opposed but wants a decision delayed until she reviews more documents.

Prosecutors say a different judge, the one who issued the warrants, should decide.