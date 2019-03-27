The Latest: Jail escapee shot by police in stolen vehicle

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of a jail prisoner who Las Vegas police say tried to escape in a stolen pickup truck following an in-custody visit to a medical clinic (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer shot a jail prisoner who escaped in shackles in a stolen pickup truck after a medical clinic visit and led officers on a wreck-filled chase before running out of gas near downtown casinos.

Police Capt. Nichole Splinter told reporters the man was hospitalized with a left shoulder wound and no one else was seriously injured in the Wednesday incident.

It occurred about the same time Splinter says the man was due for sentencing as a repeat felon on charges that could get him life in prison. His name wasn't made public by police.

A prosecutor and defense lawyer told The Associated Press that court officials told them the 52-year-old man missed sentencing for medical issues.

A judge rescheduled sentencing for Thursday.

____

10:30 a.m.

Las Vegas police say there's been a shooting involving police but that no officers are injured.

Police also say a suspect is in custody but no information was released immediately regarding that person's status and circumstances of the Wednesday morning incident.

Police say the incident occurred in the area of Vegas Valley Road and Maryland Parkway.