The Latest: Honolulu diocese comments on sex abuse suit

HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on a lawsuit alleges a former Hawaii priest sexually abused children (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Honolulu says it remains committed to justice for those who were victims of abuse.

Monsignor Gary Secor released a statement Monday in response to a lawsuit alleging that a now-deceased priest sexually abused children while working at Hawaii parishes and schools.

Secor says the diocese is also committed to continued implementation of safeguards to prevent abuse from happening again.

3 p.m.

A lawsuit alleges that a Catholic priest sexually abused children while he worked at Hawaii parishes and schools.

The lawsuit against the Diocese of Honolulu and Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers was filed Monday on behalf of a man who says a priest, James Jackson, abused him when he was a child in the 1980s.

Lawyers for the man say this is the first lawsuit filed since the Hawaii Legislature re-opened a retroactive window in July, allowing for sex abuse lawsuits even if statutes of limitations have passed.

