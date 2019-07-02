The Latest: Group: US to retry Arizona border activist

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Latest on prosecutors saying they will retry a border activist accused of aiding migrants (all times local):

10 a.m.

An activist group says U.S. prosecutors announced in court that they'll retry a border activist accused of aiding migrants after a jury was unable to reach a verdict at his trial in Arizona.

No More Deaths, a humanitarian group that defendant Scott Warren works with, disclosed the development Tuesday on Twitter.

The group says the government dropped a conspiracy charge and will retry Warren on two counts of harboring migrants.

During Warren's trial in June, defense attorneys argued he was just being kind by giving water, food and lodging to two migrants.

Prosecutors maintained the men were not in distress and Warren helped them at a property used for aiding migrants near the Mexico border.

___

6 a.m.

Federal prosecutors are getting ready to announce whether they'll retry a border activist after a U.S. jury was unable to reach a verdict against him on charges of conspiracy to transport and harbor migrants.

The decision about whether to file new charges against Scott Daniel Warren is expected at a court hearing Tuesday.

During Warren's trial in June, defense attorneys argued he was just being kind by giving two migrants water, food and lodging when he was arrested in early 2018. He faced up to 20 years imprisonment.

Prosecutors maintained the men were not in distress and Warren conspired to transport and harbor them at a property used for helping migrants near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Humanitarian groups say they face increasing scrutiny under President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies.