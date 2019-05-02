The Latest: Georgia high court declines to halt execution

FILE - This undated file photo made available by the Georgia Department of Correction shows Scotty Garnell Morrow, who is set to die Thursday, May 2, 2019. When Morrow killed his ex-girlfriend and her friend nearly 25 years ago, his actions were spontaneous and emotionally fueled and shouldn't be punished by death, his lawyers argue. The State Board of Pardons and Paroles has scheduled a clemency hearing for Wednesday, May 1, 2019, and on Tuesday released a declassified clemency application submitted by Morrow's lawyers. (Georgia Department of Corrections via AP) less FILE - This undated file photo made available by the Georgia Department of Correction shows Scotty Garnell Morrow, who is set to die Thursday, May 2, 2019. When Morrow killed his ex-girlfriend and her friend ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Latest: Georgia high court declines to halt execution 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

JACKSON, Ga. (AP) — The Latest on the scheduled execution of a Georgia man who killed two women nearly 25 years ago (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

Georgia's highest court has declined to halt an execution scheduled for Thursday evening.

Scotty Garnell Morrow is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at 7 p.m. at the state prison in Jackson.

Morrow was convicted of murder in the fatal shootings of his ex-girlfriend Barbara Ann Young and her friend Tonya Woods at Young's Gainesville home in December 1994.

The Georgia Supreme Court declined Thursday afternoon to delay execution plans. The high court also declined to hear an appeal of a lower court's ruling that had rejected Morrow's challenge to his death sentence.

Authorities have said Morrow went to the home to try to win Young back and shot the women when they told him to leave. A third woman also was shot, but survived.

___

7 a.m.

A man who killed his ex-girlfriend and another woman nearly 25 years ago is set to be executed in Georgia.

Scotty Garnell Morrow is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at 7 p.m. Thursday at the state prison in Jackson.

Morrow was convicted of murder in the fatal shootings of his ex-girlfriend Barbara Ann Young and her friend Tonya Woods at Young's Gainesville home in December 1994.

Authorities have said Morrow went to the home to try to win Young back and shot the women when they told him to leave. A third woman also was shot but survived.

Morrow's lawyers have said lingering effects of childhood abuse caused him to snap and that his sentence was disproportionate, given the spontaneous and emotional nature of his crime.