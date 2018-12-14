The Latest: Officer shot multiple times; police dog stable

This undated handout photo released by the Dekalb County Police Department shows DeKalb County Police Officer Edgar Isidro Flores. Flores was gunned down after a traffic stop and foot chase east of Atlanta, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (Dekalb County Police Department via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a Georgia police officer (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

State investigators say a gunman shot a police officer multiple times near Atlanta, killing him and later shot a police dog who's now listed in stable condition.

In an update on the case, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Friday that 33-year-old Brandon Taylor of Decatur ran from a traffic stop before killing DeKalb County police Officer Edgar Isidro Flores in a parking lot.

The GBI says Taylor ran again and hid in a pile of tires, then opened fire on the dog named Indi who had tracked him there. The agency says three SWAT officers then fired at Taylor, who was later pronounced dead.

The GBI says it will investigate and then turn over the results to the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office.

1:55 p.m.

10:50 a.m.

Authorities say the Georgia police officer shot and killed after a traffic stop near Atlanta was a 24-year-old officer who joined the force last year.

DeKalb County police on Friday identified their officer as Edgar Isidro Flores.

Police say the traffic stop led to a foot chase and the shooting Thursday evening just east of Atlanta.

DeKalb County police Chief James Conroy said at a news conference that Flores and the suspect died at an Atlanta hospital.

A police dog was also shot and was listed in critical condition.

Police said Flores graduated from the police academy in November 2017. He was hired by DeKalb police in May 2017.

1:45 a.m.

Authorities say a Georgia police officer and a suspect have both died after a traffic stop led to a foot chase and shooting.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, DeKalb County police Chief James Conroy said at a news conference that the unidentified officer and suspect died at an Atlanta hospital following the shooting Thursday evening just east of Atlanta.

A police dog was also shot and was listed in critical condition.

Maj. Jerry Lewis Jr. says the shooting followed a traffic stop. He says the suspect tried to flee and the DeKalb County officer pursued. He says the suspect then shot the officer and the K-9 officer, prompting responding officers to shoot the suspect.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

The shooting caused a nearby portion of Interstate 20 to be temporarily shut down, leading to huge rush-hour traffic jams.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the officer as being a Decatur police officer. He was a DeKalb County officer.