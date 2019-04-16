The Latest: Fallen California officer loved nabbing DUIs

The funeral procession for California Highway Patrol Sgt. Steve Licon makes its way through the intersection of Madison Street and Magnolia Avenue in Riverside, Calif., Tuesday morning, April 16, 2019. The 53-year-old Licon was fatally hit by a car on April 6 after he had pulled someone over for speeding on Interstate 15 in Lake Elsinore. Michael Joseph Callahan of Winchester was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Licon's death.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the memorial for a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer killed in a suspected DUI (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

The brother of a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer killed by a suspected drunk driver says Sgt. Steve Licon was passionate about nabbing DUI suspects after watching his father struggle with alcoholism.

Daniel Licon says their mother once asked Steve what he would do if he caught his father driving drunk, and he responded that he'd cuff him right away, saying: "How would I feel if I didn't do my job and somebody was hurt by own dad driving drunk?"

Other family members and colleagues also recalled how passionate Steve Licon was about his job and remembered his trademark, high-pitched laugh, his tight bear hugs, and his love of motorcycles and John Wayne.

Licon's memorial on Tuesday followed a somber procession that included dozens of motorcycle officers riding through the streets of Riverside. Gov. Gavin Newsom was among the hundreds of attendees at the memorial.

9 a.m.

A memorial is underway for a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer killed while writing a speeding ticket.

A somber procession for Sgt. Steve Licon (lih-COHN') included dozens of motorcycle officers that wound their way through Riverside to a church where firefighters stood saluting on top of their trucks Tuesday. A giant American flag was draped from the trucks' ladders over the roadway as Licon's hearse passed.

The 53-year-old Licon was fatally hit by a car on April 6 after he had pulled someone over for speeding on Interstate 15 in Lake Elsinore. Michael Joseph Callahan of Winchester was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Licon's death.

Police say the 36-year-old Callahan was driving under the influence of alcohol when he hit Licon. Callahan has pleaded not guilty.