The Latest: Ex-officer testifies on ambush training

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder and manslaughter in the 2017 fatal shooting of an unarmed woman (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

A former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her home is testifying in his own defense.

Mohamed Noor is charged with murder and manslaughter in the July 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia.

Noor never talked to investigators after the shooting. He took the stand Thursday as the defense began presenting its case, and described how he came to be an officer and some of his training.

Noor testified that the training included how to respond to possible ambushes. He said he was drilled to understand that "action is better than reaction" and that reacting too late may mean "you die."

Defense attorneys have said that Noor shot Damond when she approached his squad car because he was startled by a loud noise and thought he and his partner were being ambushed.

___

12:50 p.m.

Prosecutors have rested their case against a former Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an unarmed woman who approached his squad car, and it appears the former officer will soon testify.

Mohamed Noor is charged with murder and manslaughter in the July 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond , a dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia. She had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home minutes before she was shot.

Noor refused to talk to investigators after the shooting. He was fired from the force after being charged. It's been unclear whether he would testify.

After the prosecution rested Thursday, one of Noor's attorneys asked the judge whether defense experts could be in the courtroom during the fired officer's testimony.