A former Arkansas lawmaker who is also the governor's nephew faces a new bribery charge and is expected to change his plea in two separate federal corruption cases.

Former state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson on Monday was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bribery. Prosecutors say that Hutchinson accepted money and other things of value from the co-owner of several orthodontic clinics in exchange for efforts to change a dental practices law.

Hutchinson already faced charges in two other corruption cases. A docket entry on Monday showed a change of plea hearing is scheduled July 8 in Missouri over charges Hutchinson accepted bribes in exchange for helping a health care nonprofit. Hutchinson has pleaded not guilty in that case.

Earlier Monday, a change of plea hearing was set for Hutchinson in another case where he's accused of spending thousands of dollars in campaign funds on trips, groceries and other personal expenses. Hutchinson has also pleaded not guilty in that case.

A former Arkansas lawmaker who is also the governor's nephew is changing his plea to federal charges he spent thousands of dollars in campaign funds on trips, groceries and other personal expenses.

A notice for a change of plea hearing was filed Monday for former Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, who pleaded not guilty in September and had been seeking to have the charges against him dismissed. Hutchinson's attorney declined to comment. The hearing is set for noon Tuesday.

Hutchinson was charged with eight counts of wire fraud and four counts of filing false tax returns. He was charged in a separate case in April with accepting bribes in exchange for helping a Missouri nonprofit.

Hutchinson is the son of former U.S. Sen. Tim Hutchinson and the nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchinson.