Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor leaves the Hennepin County Government Center after the first day of trial in Minneapolis on Monday, April 1, 2019. Noor is charged in the July 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, who was killed after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home. (Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman in 2017 (all times local):

5 p.m.

Attorneys for a former Minneapolis police officer accused of fatally shooting an unarmed woman have joined the media's challenge to a judge's restrictions on what video evidence may be seen by the public during the trial.

Hennepin County District Judge Kathryn Quaintance heard a request from a media coalition to allow the public and media to view graphic evidence presented to the jury at the trial of Mohamed Noor. The media coalition is led by the Star Tribune and includes The Associated Press.

Noor is charged with murder in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. The dual Australian-U.S. citizen was shot when she approached Noor's squad car after reporting a possible rape near her home.

The judge ruled last week that body camera footage recorded after the shooting will be shown only to the jury, attorneys and herself. She said she is trying to protect Damond.

Media attorney Leita Walker argued it's important for the public to see how jurors react "in real time" to seeing the evidence.

The judge took the motion under advisement.

11:50 a.m.

The attorney for a former Minneapolis police officer charged in the shooting death of an unarmed woman is quizzing potential jurors about decision-making in high-stress situations.

Mohamed Noor is charged with murder in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. Noor shot the dual Australian-U.S. citizen when she approached his squad car minutes after calling 911 to report a possible assault near her home.

Attorney Thomas Plunkett sought to ask prospective jurors Friday whether they had heard of police officers being ambushed. After prosecutors objected, Plunkett shifted to questions about handling stressful situations.

Plunkett also asked how the potential jurors felt upon seeing Noor, a Somali American who's also Muslim. Some responded that they initially thought the suit-wearing Noor was on the defense team.

Jury selection is in its fifth day.