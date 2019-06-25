The Latest: Ex-NFL player, girlfriend indicted in girl death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on murder and child abuse against a former pro football player and his girlfriend in the death of the woman's 5-year-old daughter in Las Vegas (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

A former pro football player and his girlfriend have been indicted on murder and felony child abuse charges in the death of the woman's 5-year-old daughter in Las Vegas.

A bail hearing for 28-year-old former NFL and Canadian Football League running back Cierre Wood was called off Tuesday after his case was moved to state court for trial on charges that could get him life in prison if he's convicted.

Wood and the child's 25-year-old mother, Amy Taylor, are due for arraignment July 2.

Wood's lawyer, Thomas Ericsson, says his client will plead not guilty.

Taylor's public defenders didn't immediately respond to messages.

Wood and Taylor have been jailed since April.

Taylor's daughter, La'Rayah Davis, died April 9 after becoming unconscious in Wood's apartment.

Wood had brief stints with three U.S. football teams and the Montreal Alouettes in Canada.

____

6:55 a.m.

A former pro football player is seeking to be released from jail in Las Vegas pending trial on murder and child endangerment charges in the death of his girlfriend's 5-year-old daughter.

Former NFL and Canadian Football League running back Cierre Wood's attorney is due to ask a judge on Tuesday to set bail at $75,000 and let Wood live with his father.

Prosecutors seek at least $500,000 and house arrest.

Wood was arrested April 10. He could face life in prison if he's convicted.

The child's 25-year-old mother, Amy Taylor, is jailed pending an Aug. 5 preliminary hearing.

Taylor's daughter, La'Rayah Davis, died April 9 after becoming unconscious in Wood's apartment.

Wood is 28. He had brief stints with three U.S. teams and the Montreal Alouettes in Canada.