The Latest: Defense: Motorist's shooting death not a crime

Defense attorney Richard Lubin looks at Nouman Raja as he is quizzed by Circuit Judge Joseph Marx Tuesday as to whether he will testify in his trial in West Palm Beach Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Raja, a former Palm Beach Gardens police officer, is charged with shooting and killing stranded motorist Corey Jones Oct. 18, 2015. He is charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence while armed and attempted first-degree murder with a firearm.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the trial of a former Florida police officer charged with killing a stranded black motorist (all times local):

11:05 a.m.

The attorney for a fired Florida police officer on trial for killing a stranded motorist told a jury that while the death was a tragedy, no crime was committed.

Attorney Richard Lubin said Wednesday in his closing arguments that former Palm Gardens officer Nouman Raja shot 31-year-old Corey Jones in October 2015 because Jones pointed a gun at him. Lubin said that act gave Raja the right to open fire to save his own life.

Prosecutor Adrienne Ellis earlier argued that Raja was the aggressor. Raja, who is of South Asian descent, was in plain clothes and driving an unmarked van when he drove up to the black motorist's stalled SUV.

Prosecutors say an audio recording shows Raja never identified himself, making Jones believe he was being robbed. They say that caused Jones to pull his legally possessed handgun.

10 a.m.

