The Latest: Cops seek surveillance video after bodies found
MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — The Latest on bodies found at a business in the Bismarck, N.D., suburb of Mandan (all times local):
11:45 a.m.
Police investigating "several" bodies found at a North Dakota business are checking nearby surveillance video.
Police in Mandan say the bodies were found Monday morning after they responded to a medical call at a business. They released no other details.
Authorities were gathered outside RJR Maintenance and Management, a property management company.
The company is in a business district about 100 yards back from a busy main road in Mandan known as the Strip. Mandan is a town of about 22,000 adjoining the state capital of Bismarck.
Darin Helbling, a manager at a nearby bowling alley, says police asked to see his business' surveillance video. Helbling says it showed only a couple of vehicles on the road that separates the businesses since 10 p.m. Sunday.
___
10:41 a.m.
Police in North Dakota say "several" bodies have been found inside a business in suburban Bismarck.
Officers responded to a medical call at the business Monday morning and found several people dead inside. The Mandan Police Department did not say how many and did not immediately respond to a request for more details.
Morton County referred a request for comment to city police. The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation confirms that it's helping with the investigation. It hasn't offered any details.