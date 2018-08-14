The Latest: Family of shooting victim pleased with charge

Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Michael Drejka is seen in an Aug. 13, 2018 photo provided by the Pinellas County, Fla., Sheriff's Office. Drejka was charged with manslaughter Monday in the July 19 death of unarmed black man Markeis McGlockton outside a Clearwater convenience store. (Pinellas, Fla., County Sheriff's Office via AP) less Michael Drejka is seen in an Aug. 13, 2018 photo provided by the Pinellas County, Fla., Sheriff's Office. Drejka was charged with manslaughter Monday in the July 19 death of unarmed black man Markeis McGlockton ... more Photo: AP The Latest: Family of shooting victim pleased with charge 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of an unarmed black man by a white Florida man (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

Family members of an unarmed black man who was shot and killed at a Florida convenience store say they are pleased the suspect was charged with manslaughter.

On Monday, prosecutors charged 47-year-old Michael Drejka in the death of 28-year-old Markeis McGlockton. Drejka is white.

At a news conference later Monday, McGlockton's father said he knows the court proceedings will be lengthy. He says it's his hope that Drejka will be convicted and sentenced to a long prison term.

McGlockton's girlfriend says Drejka confronted her as she sat in the couple's car with two of their children because she was parked in a handicapped-accessible space. The girlfriend, Britany Jacobs, said Drejka was cursing at her. Video shows McGlockton then exited the store and shoved Drejka to the ground. Seconds later, Drejka pulled out a handgun and shot McGlockton as he backed away.

___

3 p.m.

A Florida detective says a white man charged with fatally shooting an unarmed black man in a parking lot had threatened three other drivers previously.

Pinellas County sheriff's Detective George Moffett said in court records released Monday that a septic truck driver told him Michael Drejka threatened to shoot him and used racial slurs three months ago when the driver parked in the same handicapped-accessible parking space that victim Markeis McGlockton's family parked in on July 19.

Moffet also said that in 2012, drivers involved in two separate road-rage confrontations with Drejka said he pointed a gun at them. Moffet said that in one of the cases, the teen driver declined to press charges. In the other, the woman driver left the scene before the officer could get her information. The detective said that in both cases, Drejka denied pointing a gun but one was found in his car.

The 47-year-old Drejka was charged Monday with manslaughter for killing the 28-year-old McGlockton. He is being held on $100,000 bond.

__

12:10 p.m.

Florida prosecutors have charged a white man in the death of an unarmed black man whose videotaped shooting in a store parking lot has revived debate over Florida's "stand your ground" law.

The Pinellas County State Attorney Bernie McCabe said Monday that 47-year-old Michael Drejka has been charged with manslaughter in the July 19 shooting death of 28-year-old Markeis McGlockton. Sheriff's officials said he was arrested Monday.

McGlockton's girlfriend said Drejka confronted her as she sat in the couple's car with two of their children because she was parked in a handicapped-accessible space. The girlfriend, Britany Jacobs, said Drejka was cursing at her. Video shows McGlockton then exited the store and shoved Drejka to the ground. Seconds later, Drejka pulled out a handgun and shot McGlockton as he backed away.