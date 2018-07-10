The Latest: China says Liu Xia getting medical treatment





Photo: AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 FILE - In this July 15, 2017, file photo provided by the Shenyang Municipal Information Office, Liu Xia, center, wife of jailed Nobel Peace Prize winner and Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo, holds a portrait of him during his funeral in Shenyang in northeastern China's Liaoning Province. A person briefed on the matter said Tuesday, July 10, 2018, that Liu Xia, the widow of Chinese Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Liu Xiaobo, has left China for Europe after eight years under house arrest. (Shenyang Municipal Information Office via AP, File) less FILE - In this July 15, 2017, file photo provided by the Shenyang Municipal Information Office, Liu Xia, center, wife of jailed Nobel Peace Prize winner and Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo, holds a portrait of him ... more Photo: AP Image 2 of 2 FILE - In this July 14, 2017, file photo, a plainclothes Chinese security guard attempts to stop a photographer from taking photos of an apartment building where Liu Xia, the wife of Chinese dissident and Nobel Prize winner Liu Xiaobo, had been living under house arrest in Beijing. A person briefed on the matter said Tuesday, July 10, 2018, that Liu Xia, the widow of Chinese Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Liu Xiaobo, has left China for Europe after eight years under house arrest. less FILE - In this July 14, 2017, file photo, a plainclothes Chinese security guard attempts to stop a photographer from taking photos of an apartment building where Liu Xia, the wife of Chinese dissident and Nobel ... more Photo: Mark Schiefelbein, AP The Latest: China says Liu Xia getting medical treatment 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the release of Nobel laureate's widow Liu Xia from house arrest (all times local):

4 p.m.

The Chinese government has confirmed the widow of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo has left China for Germany, saying Liu Xia is seeking medical treatment.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Tuesday that Liu Xia departed to get "medical treatment according to her own will." Hua provided no further information.

China has previously criticized calls by Western governments for Liu's release, saying that foreign countries were making "improper remarks" over what Beijing sees as a domestic affair.

Officials have also insisted that Liu Xia was free to move around — a clear contradiction of the reality on the ground, according to her friends and people who encountered guards blocking their attempts to visit her at her home in Beijing.

___

1:45 p.m.

A person briefed on the matter says Liu Xia, the widow of Chinese Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Liu Xiaobo, has left China for Europe after eight years under house arrest.

Western governments and activists have urged China for years to release Liu Xia, citing the fact that she has never been charged with any crime.

Chinese authorities put her under house arrest in 2010, days after the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded her imprisoned husband the Peace Prize, infuriating the Chinese government.

Liu Xiaobo died of liver cancer last July while under government custody, prompting new international calls for Liu Xia's release.

China sentenced Liu Xiaobo in 2009 to 11 years' imprisonment on charges of inciting subversion of state power.