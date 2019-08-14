The Latest: Celebration canceled after California cop killed

The casket of slain CHP officer Andre Moye is transported to a hearse from the Riverside University Health Systems Medical Center after he was shot and killed while two fellow officers were wounded during a traffic stop on Eastridge Avenue overpass over the 215 Freeway in Riverside in Moreno Valley, Calif., on Monday, Aug 12, 2019. (Terry Pierson/The Orange County Register via AP) less The casket of slain CHP officer Andre Moye is transported to a hearse from the Riverside University Health Systems Medical Center after he was shot and killed while two fellow officers were wounded during a ... more Photo: Terry Pierson, AP Photo: Terry Pierson, AP Image 1 of / 18 Caption Close The Latest: Celebration canceled after California cop killed 1 / 18 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a shootout that killed a California Highway Patrol officer and a gunman (all times local):

8:20 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol has canceled a planned celebration of the agency's 90th birthday as it mourns an officer killed this week in a shootout following a traffic stop.

Bells will toll at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the highway patrol's headquarters in Sacramento to honor Officer Andre Moye, Jr.

The 34-year-old officer was shot and killed Monday by a motorist whose car he was impounding in the city of Riverside, near Los Angeles. The gunman was also killed and two responding officers were wounded. Investigators haven't identified a motive for the shooting.

Moye graduated from the highway patrol's academy in March 2017 and had most recently been a motorcycle officer.

His family says working for the highway patrol was Moye's dream job.

The CHP was founded August 14, 1929.

___

12:05 a.m.

Records show the 49-year-old man who opened fire on a California Highway Patrol officer had a long and violent criminal history that the police officer he killed most likely knew nothing about.

Officer Andre Moye, Jr., was filling out paperwork in Riverside Monday when Aaron Luther opened fire. The officer was fatally wounded but called for help, and two responding officers were shot while motorists ducked for cover.

Experts say public records showing a person's criminal history aren't typically something an officer has access to during a traffic stop.

Highway patrol Inland Division Chief Bill Dance said it's not clear whether Moye asked a dispatcher to seek any additional information on Luther, who was convicted of attempted murder in 1994.