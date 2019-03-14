The Latest: Baldwin, Evers want sex assault policy review

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on allegations of sexual assault and harassment within the Wisconsin National Guard (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin are demanding the National Guard launch a comprehensive review of the Wisconsin National Guard's policies and procedures for reporting and investigating sexual assault.

Evers and Baldwin both wrote Thursday to Gen. Joseph Lengyel, chief of the National Guard Bureau in Washington. They demanded he launch the review in light of allegations of sexual assault and harassment within the Guard dating back to 2002. The U.S. Air Force is already investigating the allegations at Baldwin's request.

Evers and Baldwin wrote that they want on-site interviews at all major Wisconsin National Guard locations, a review of all sexual assault allegations, a survey of the Wisconsin National Guard's culture. Baldwin says she wants a report that includes a "top to bottom look" at all sexual assault and harassment investigation.

___

9:30 a.m.

The Wisconsin National Guard's commander is defending his organization's sexual assault and harassment policies to a powerful state lawmaker.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald asked Dunbar for a review of Guard policies and recommendations for strengthening them in February after he met with a female soldier who alleges she was harassed and the perpetrator wasn't punished.

Maj. Gen. Donald Dunbar sent Fitzgerald a letter March 7. He wrote victims can choose to disclose the incident without starting an investigation or notifying the perpetrator's commander. They also can file a report without confidentiality. Those reports go to the state Justice Department. Based on that agency's investigation Dunbar can take disciplinary action.

The U.S. Air Force is currently investigating sex assaults and harassment within a Wisconsin Air National Guard security unit.