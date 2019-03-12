The Latest: Assault arrest after Portland mayor complains

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on the response by police and prosecutors to violent protesters in Portland, Oregon. (all times local):

4:21 p.m.

A member of the right-wing Proud Boys protest group has been arrested following an assault in June of a man in Portland, Oregon.

The arrest Tuesday came a day after Portland's mayor complained that police and prosecutors were essentially ignoring the violent protests within the city and not bringing people to justice.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that 23-year-old Donovon Lyle Flippo of Vancouver, Washington, is charged with third-degree assault, a felony, and fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor. He was booked into jail. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney.

Flippo and another Proud Boys member were indicted last month in connection with a June 8, 2018, assault. Authorities say the other man hasn't yet been arrested.

___

8:37 a.m.

The mayor of Portland, Oregon, is criticizing how local prosecutors and his own Police Bureau handle street violence among political factions that frequently clash on the city's streets.

In a news conference Monday, Ted Wheeler called for a change to rules and laws if they do not allow police officers to arrest brawlers and vowed that anyone fighting on Portland streets will not escape unpunished.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Wheeler said it defies belief that left- and right-wing protesters who fight on Portland streets can evade arrest and prosecution. Yet he said that is exactly the advice his aides have received from Multnomah County prosecutors.

Protests featuring both right-wing and left-wing groups occur often in Portland. Police have at times struggled to contain the violent clashes that ensue.