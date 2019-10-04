The Latest: Arrested girl, 13, faces juvenile assault charge

In this April 22, 2019 photo, St. Paul Police Officer Alexander Graham is presented with an honorable mention award for Officer of the Year from St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell, left, and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter in St. Paul, Minn. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Latest on the case of a 13-year-old girl whose videotaped arrest sparked a backlash on social media (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

A Minnesota girl whose arrest sparked an angry backlash on social media is facing an assault allegation in juvenile court.

Prosecutors filed a juvenile delinquency petition on Friday charging the 13-year-old with fourth-degree assault in connection with her arrest in St. Paul last week. While the juvenile petition in the case is not public, Minnesota's fourth-degree assault statute involves the assault of a police officer, which is a felony.

Her next juvenile court appearance is Nov. 14.

Video recorded by a witness shows three white officers struggling to arrest the girl. The teen, who is black, screams and thrashes as she's being taken into custody.

The girl's mother says officers were overly aggressive in handling her daughter, who has a mental illness. The woman says her daughter was "basically treated like an animal."

Police say the incident began after the teen violated a no-trespassing order, fled police and ultimately resisted arrest.

__

10:30 a.m.

The mother of a 13-year-old girl whose arrest by St. Paul, Minnesota, police sparked an angry backlash on social media says officers were overly aggressive in handling her daughter who has a mental illness.

The woman says her daughter was "basically treated like an animal." The Associated Press is not naming the mother in order to protect the juvenile's identity. Video of the arrest captured by a witness shows three white officers struggling to arrest the teen, who's black, as she screams and thrashes on the floor of a UPS store. The mother has accused the officers of racial bias.

Police say the girl violated a no-trespassing order, ran from police and resisted arrest. The Star Tribune reports an internal affairs investigation has opened for the three officers, Alexander Graham, Grady Sheehy and Charles Busch.