The Latest: Arrest made after child accidentally shoots mom

NORWALK, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a child who accidentally shot and wounded his mother with a shotgun (all times local):

9:50 p.m.

Los Angeles County Authorities have made an arrest after a small boy accidentally shot and wounded his mother with a shotgun left in a car.

The Sheriff's Department says 24-year-old Brandon Ambriz of Norwalk was being held Thursday for a parole violation, illegally possessing a firearm and child endangerment. It's unclear whether he has an attorney.

Authorities say the mother, another woman and four children were in a car Wednesday afternoon in a preschool parking lot in Norwalk when the boy — who's less than 5 years old — fired the shotgun from the backseat. The blast went through the driver's seat and hit his mother in the torso.

She's in stable condition.

Ambriz was arrested the same day. The four children were placed in the custody of county child welfare workers.

___

7:31 a.m.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says a child in a car accidentally shot and wounded his mother with a shotgun.

A department statement says the shooting happened Wednesday in the Los Angeles suburb of Norwalk.

The statement says preliminary information indicates the woman's three children were in the backseat and one of them got hold of the unsecured shotgun and shot his mother through the back of the seat. The child's age was not disclosed.

She was wounded in the torso and was taken to a hospital, where she was in fair condition.

Another woman and a child in the front passenger seat were not hurt.

The Sheriff's Department says all four children were placed in the custody of the county Department of Children and Family Services.