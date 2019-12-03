The Latest: Arraignment set in Detroit officer’s slaying

In this Nov. 25, 2019 photo provided by the State of Michigan Department of Corrections is JuJuan Parks. Parks, a convicted felon has been charged in the fatal shooting last month of a Detroit police officer Rasheen McClain and the wounding of another as they searched for him following a home invasion.

DETROIT (AP) — The Latest on man charged in fatal shooting of a Detroit police officer and wounding of another (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

An arraignment has been scheduled for a 28-year-old convicted felon charged in the fatal shooting last month of a Detroit police officer and the wounding of another as they searched for him following a home invasion on the city’s west side.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says JuJuan Parks will appear via video Thursday.

Parks faces 16 charges including first-degree premeditated murder and three counts of assault with intent to murder. Parks was arrested after a third officer shot him in the arm as he tried to flee from the home.

Officer Rasheen McClain was shot Nov. 20 in the neck and later died. Parks was shot outside the home and arrested about a block away.

Police Chief James Craig has said he may be connected to several earlier shootings, including the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man on Detroit’s east side.

