The Latest: Arizona man arrested in shooting of stepdaughter

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — The Latest on a man arrested on suspicion of shooting his stepdaughter with a pellet gun (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

Court records say a 13-year-old Arizona girl injured with a pellet gun had a hot dog hidden in her pants and told authorities her stepfather shot her for eating food.

The Maricopa County Superior Court statement filed this week says the girl is in stable condition following surgery for a pellet wound near her heart.

Police officers from the Phoenix suburb of Surprise reported the child slept in a room by herself under deplorable conditions.

Authorities Tuesday arrested the girl's stepfather, 37-year-old Isiah Jackson of Surprise, on suspicion of aggravated assault and child abuse.

The court records say the family has a history of child abuse reports.

Court records do not list a defense attorney who could comment on the charges against Jackson.

2 a.m.

Police in Arizona say they have arrested a man they suspect of aggravated assault and child abuse involving his teenage stepdaughter.

Police spokesman Sgt. Tim Klarkowski said Wednesday that his department in the Phoenix suburb of Surprise Tuesday afternoon received a call that a teenage girl had been shot at a home, possibly with a pellet gun.

The teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment and her condition was not immediately known.

Authorities arrested her stepfather, 37-year-old Isiah Jackson of Surprise.

No other details were released.