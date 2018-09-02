The Latest: Aircraft crash ignites wildfire south of Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Latest on a small aircraft crash and wildfire on a northern Nevada mountainside south of Reno (all times local):

4 p.m.

Authorities say a small airplane or engine-driven recreational aircraft has crashed in northern Nevada, igniting a wildfire on rugged and scenic Slide Mountain south of Reno.

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District spokesman Adam Mayberry says the fire was reported about 1:40 p.m. Sunday in the Mount Rose Wilderness and quickly grew to 20 acres (8 hectares).

The Reno Gazette Journal reports that Washoe County sheriff's officials began a rescue operation, and state and federal firefighters headed to the scene.

The crash area near Bowers Mansion is popular for gliders and small recreational aircraft.

Officials say it is so steep that rescuers could not immediately get to the crash scene to reach possible survivors or identify the aircraft.

Federal Aviation Administration official Ian Gregor says the agency has no immediate information about the aircraft.

____

3:05 p.m.

Authorities in northern Nevada say an apparent aircraft crash ignited a wildfire on a mountainside south of Reno.

The type of aircraft was not immediately known.

A Reno-Tahoe International Airport official says there was no immediate information about an inbound or outbound commercial aircraft being lost on radar.

An official at Carson City Airport did not immediately respond to messages.