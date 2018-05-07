The Latest: Suspect's name released in Wyoming shooting

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The Latest on a shootout in central Wyoming that left one man dead and an police officer critically injured (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

Police have identified a man killed in a shootout with police in central Wyoming as 38-year-old David P. Wolosin, of Casper.

Police have not yet identified an officer critically injured in the Sunday afternoon shooting in Casper.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the officer was struck five times in the back and received multiple blood transfusions at a hospital.

The shootout happened in a vacant dirt lot.

Witnesses say the man appeared to be driving two children around the lot in a white sedan before two police officers arrived. Police say the officers didn't open fire before Wolosin started shooting at them.

The children weren't hurt.

___

10:35 a.m.

Police say a shootout in central Wyoming that left one man dead and a police officer critically injured began when the man drew a firearm and began shooting at officers who returned fire and killed the man.

The Casper Police Department says the officer suffered multiple wounds and was being treated for "life-threatening injuries" at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper.

The names of the man and wounded officer were not released.

A police statement Monday says they received a call at 1:36 p.m. Sunday about a "vehicle complaint." Two officers responded and contacted a man.

Witnesses told local media that there were two children in the man's car during the shooting, which occurred outside the car in a vacant dirt lot.

The police statement didn't mention children being present.

___

9 a.m.

A shootout in central Wyoming has left one man dead and a police officer critically injured.

The Casper Police Department says the shooting occurred between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday in a dirt lot in east Casper.

A short statement issued by police offered few details about the shooting and the injured officer. The names of the man and officers involved were not released.

Witnesses tell the Casper Star-Tribune that they saw the man firing a handgun as he backed away from two officers. The witnesses weren't able to specify who fired first or what caused the shooting, but they said the man appeared to be driving two children around the lot in a white sedan before police arrived.

The police statement did not mention children being present.

___

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com