The Latest: 1 dead, 10 wounded in Strasbourg shooting

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on shooting in Strasbourg (all times local):

9:50 p.m.

A French regional official says that a shooting in Strasbourg has left at least one dead and 10 wounded in the city center near a world-famous Christmas market.

The prefect of France's Bas-Rhin region says the gunman, who is still at large, has been identified.

Authorities haven't given a motive for the shooting.

The European Parliament spokesman, meanwhile, says that the building is on lockdown in Strasbourg. Jaume Duch said that "the European Parliament has been closed and no one can leave until further notice." It wasn't immediately clear how many people were inside.

___

9 p.m.

French media have reported a shooting in Strasbourg, and the Interior Ministry has called on the public to remain indoors amid a "serious security event" in the city center.

Local authorities in the Grand-Est and Bas-Rhin region tweeted for the public to "avoid the area of the police station," which is close to the city's Christmas market.

French news broadcaster BFM TV said there were "several people injured," citing local police.

Some Strasbourg residents have reported hearing gunfire in some parts of the city center.