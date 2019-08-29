Thai Court upholds death for 2 Burmese in British murders

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand's Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of two Myanmar migrants sentenced to death for the murder of two British backpackers on a resort island in 2014.

Wai Phyo and Zaw Lin have denied killing David Miller and raping and killing Hannah Witheridge.

Their battered bodies were found on the morning of Sept. 15, 2014, on a beach on the island of Koh Tao in the Gulf of Thailand.

Lawyers for the two convicted men claimed the evidence in the case was mishandled and they made confessions under duress that they later retracted, raising questions about police competence and the judicial system in Thailand.