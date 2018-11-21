Tennessee woman arrested, accused of taking dog in bear hunt

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A woman has been accused of interfering with a legal bear hunt in Tennessee by catching and stealing a hunting dog.

News outlets quote a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency statement as saying Sandra Lucille Inman was arrested and charged with theft, removal of a transmitting collar and violation of the state's Hunter Protection Act. She's accused of taking the dog Nov. 2 during a black bear hunt in Blount County.

The agency says wildlife officers returned the dog to the hunter. The statement says officers have received hunting dog theft reports for years and it's usually difficult to get a resolution for the hunter.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Inman was released from jail Wednesday morning after posting $6,000 bond. It's unclear if she has a lawyer who could comment.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com