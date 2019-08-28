Tennessee officer arrested, accused of assaulting suspect

WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says an officer has been arrested for using excessive force on a man during a traffic stop.

A news release from the agency says Westmoreland Police Officer Amanda Wolfe turned herself in Tuesday and was charged with assault.

The agency says District Attorney General Ray Whitley requested the bureau investigate an excessive force allegation against Wolfe.

The release says Wolfe pulled over a vehicle on Aug. 7 and a passenger with active warrants fled on foot. It says once the man was handcuffed and compliant, Wolfe repeatedly struck him in the back.

A Facebook post from Westmoreland police says Wolfe was placed on administrative leave Aug. 9. It's unclear if Wolfe has an attorney who can comment.