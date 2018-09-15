Tennessee man charged in double slaying

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee authorities say a 74-year-old man has been charged in the deaths of two people, including his wife.

News media outlets report that Crossville police officers responded to a reported shooting at the Cumberland County school bus garage on Friday. When officers arrived, authorities say they found the bodies of 58-year-old Joy J. Nostrom and 54-year-old Mark Gunter.

Joy Nostrom was pronounced dead at the scene. Gunter was transported to a hospital where he died.

Authorities say Joy Nostrom's husband, Warren Nostrom, was found injured with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was airlifted to a hospital where he was treated and released.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Warren Nostrom was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He was booked into the Cumberland County Jail on a $4 million bond.