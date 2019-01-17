Tennessee man accused of fleeing, shooting arrow at deputies

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man is accused of ignoring deputies at a crash scene and leading them on a short-lived car chase after which he shot an arrow at them with a compound bow.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old James Michael Ferguson approached the crash scene Sunday night and told deputies his car was in the wreck but then fled. Spokesman Sgt. Chris Guess tells the Chattanooga Times Free Press deputies knew who Ferguson was and decided to nix the chase and go to his home.

Guess says deputies found Ferguson's car blocking his driveway and noticed Ferguson hiding in weeds growing nearby with a compound bow in hand. Ferguson shot an arrow, striking a cruiser and fled on foot. He was caught and arrested on charges including domestic assault.

