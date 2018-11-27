Tennessee deputy death trial to draw jury from outside area

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (AP) — A judge has ruled that trial jurors will be picked from outside the area where a man is charged with killing a sheriff's deputy and burning his body and patrol car.

Dickson County Circuit Court Judge David Wolfe also decided Tuesday that Steven Joshua Wiggins' August trial won't be moved to another venue.

Wolfe ordered that the jury pool location remain secret. He said jurors will be sequestered.

Wiggins and Erika Castro-Miles have pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the May fatal shooting of 32-year-old Dickson County sheriff's Sgt. Daniel Baker.

Prosecutors have said they'll seek the death penalty against both.

Court documents say Castro-Miles was in the car when Wiggins shot Baker, then Wiggins dragged Baker's body into his cruiser, drove it away and set it on fire.