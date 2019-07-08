Tennessee city tries curfew crackdown to stop car thefts

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Clarksville, Tennessee, are cracking down with the city's curfew in response to a rise in car thefts and burglaries by juveniles.

Clarksville Police Spokesman Jim Knoll says there have been 500 vehicle burglaries and 300 thefts in the last six months.

In June alone, more than 50 complaints have been filed against seven juveniles under the age of 17 for car burglaries and thefts. Another 74 juveniles have been charged with other crimes.

The Leaf Chronicle reports that Knoll says stronger curfew enforcement could solve the problem.

He says minors under 16 cannot be out unsupervised between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sixteen and 17-year-olds can't be out between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m.