Tennessee authorities search for inmate who escaped in van

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say they're searching for an inmate who escaped custody in his county-assigned work van and hit an employee on his way out.

News outlets report the Shelby County Division of Corrections says 41-year-old Samuel Bridges was last seen in Memphis on Tuesday afternoon in a 2013 white Ford E350 cargo van with a county seal on the doors.

The Corrections Department says that as Bridges was driving away from an area near government offices, he struck an employee. The employee didn't suffer serious injuries.

Bridges is serving a two-year sentence for theft of property.