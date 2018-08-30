Tempe man sentenced to 17 years in prison in child porn case

PHOENIX (AP) — A Tempe man has been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison on convictions of child pornography and abusive sexual contact.

U.S. District Judge David G. Campbell sentenced 26-year-old Joseph Alexander Dashee on Tuesday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Arizona says FBI agents in 2015 discovered Dashee was downloading and distributing child pornography.

According to the office, a search of Dashee's residence resulted in the seizure of numerous images and videos containing child pornography. The office says he also admitted sexually abusing two minor victims under age 12.