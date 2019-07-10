Teens face carjacking, other counts after police pursuit

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Two Newark teenagers face carjacking charges after they were captured following a police chase.

Authorities say the boys, ages 14 and 15, carjacked a man at gunpoint around 11 a.m. Monday. One boy asked the man for money while the other entered the car on the passenger's side and threatened to shoot the man before hitting him with a gun.

The man got out of the car and the teens drove off in his vehicle. But police soon spotted the stolen car and another vehicle that had been carjacked on Saturday.

The boys drove off in the other vehicle and were pursued by police. The teens soon abandoned the car and ran away but were soon caught.

Each boy is charged with carjacking, conspiracy and weapons offenses. The younger teen is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.